YARA Ghana supports Natl Farmers’ Day

Yara Ghana Limited, a crop nutrition solutions company, has do­nated GH¢ 25,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to­wards the celebration of this year’s National Farmers’ Day.

The gesture is in continuation of its support for the farming com­munity by donating cash and crop nutrition solutions, to support the Ministry’s awards to farmers since its establishment in 2007.

The Country Manager of YARA Ghana, Ms Theresa Randolph, presenting the donation, stated that this year’s gesture underscored the company’s long-standing commit­ment to celebrating and rewarding the hard work of farmers, who played a vital role in contributing to strengthen the economy and ensuring food security in Ghana.

She reaffirmed the company’s drive to uplift farmers across the nation, emphasising that YARA Ghana’s involvement in the Na­tional Farmers’ Day Celebrations reflected the company’s broader goal of empowering and supporting farmers at all levels.

“As a company focused on sup­porting farmers, we recognise the essential role they play in the coun­try’s progress. And any initiative aimed at appreciating and rewarding farmers is one we are proud to support,” Ms Randolph stated.

She said YARA Ghana’s con­tribution to the agricultural sector extends far beyond financial dona­tions as the company was deeply engaged in helping farmers improve their productivity by providing fertilizers.

Again, she noted the company was offering practical knowledge and solutions through its extension services, and conducting research to create affordable, environmentally friendly crop nutrition solutions for farmers.

These efforts are aimed at addressing the specific needs of Ghanaian farmers, promoting better yields, and improving the overall quality of agricultural produce.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Chairman of the National Farmers’ Day Planning Committee, Yaw Frimpong Addo, expressed gratitude for the compa­ny’s commitment.

He commended YARA Ghana for its financial contributions and proactive role in enhancing farmers’ livelihoods through technical sup­port and sustainable practices.

“We are deeply thankful for Yara Ghana’s commitment to the farm­ing community. Your contributions are making a meaningful impact in Ghana’s agricultural sector,” he commended.

Mr Addo emphasised the im­portance of partnership like that YARA Ghana and the MoFA in achieving national food security and strengthening the agricultural economy.

He then called on other cor­porate entities to emulate YARA Ghana’s example, underscoring the importance of private-sector involvement in addressing modern agricultural challenges.

“As we look to the future, partnerships like this will be crucial in shaping a resilient and prosper­ous agricultural sector,” the deputy minister mentioned.

