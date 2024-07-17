Yendi, Dagbon urged to commit to peace in this year’s election

THE Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituen­cy in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has urged party leaders in Yendi and Dagbon to maintain civility and prioritise peace in their campaigns.

He implored them to refrain from spreading messages that could potentially regress the area to its previous difficult state during and after the upcoming general elections.

He said Dagbon had made a lot of progress and stressed the need for peace to ensure continuous development in the region.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama highlighted the importance of peace for meaningful development and emphasised that politics should be centered on positive ideals for area development.

He was addressing tradition­al rulers, chiefs, opinion leaders Imams Clergy and the youth here in Yendi on Saturday, as part of the tour of the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the Constituency.

He also mentioned the positive changes in development dynamics since 2017 and credited Vice Pres­ident Dr Bawumia for his support in bringing about various develop­ment projects in the Constituency, including the tiling of Yendi town­ship roads, street lighting, borehole drilling, clinic and school construc­tion, scholarships for students, and overall human development.

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to the vision of the New Yendi City Agenda (NYC) and working towards the better­ment of the people.

The Member of Parliament stat­ed that the significant development in the area was made possible by the presence of peace.

He said without peace, achieving such progress would have been challenging, adding that he had at­tracted numerous business people and development partners to the area due to the prevailing peace.

He stressed the collective responsibility of ensuring peace during and after the elections.

Additionally, he pledged 55,000 votes to the flagbearer and encour­aged the youth to remain calm as they work diligently to support them.

Alhaji Mahama reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the 2020 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), praised the MP for the development brought to the people of Yendi and acknowl­edged his dedication to seeking development for the area.

He also urged the constituents to vote massively for the MP in the upcoming December 7 elec­tions.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI