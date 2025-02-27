Young Agripreneur Forum holds orientation for new members at UCC

The Young Agripreneur Forum on University of Cape-Coast campus has held an orientation and onboard­ing for its new members at the Design Thinking and Innovation Hub (D-Hub) of the university.

YAF is a student-led inter­active forum where tertiary students can share and exchange ideas, interests and engage in ac­tivities pertaining to agriculture.

YAF provides capacity build­ing and practical skills training for students, invest in changing the mindset and perceptions of young people and position agri­preneurship as an exciting career of choice.

An initiative of Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), YAF is dedicated to empowering young agricultural entrepreneurs.

Also present at the orientation were new and existing members of YAF patrons, namely Dr Alex­ander Nuer, Dr Keren Arthur and the Programme Officer (PO), Irene Naa Korkoi Armah, who provided valuable perspec­tives on agribusiness and youth opportunities in Ghana.

They also encouraged mem­bers to actively engage in the agribusiness sector, emphasising its potential to drive job creation and economic growth.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday by the organisers stated that the event also served as an opportunity to introduce newly

elected executive council and provide insights into entrepre­neurial prospects in the agricul­tural value chain.

It said the executives shared their vision and commitment to fostering agribusiness develop­ment among young people.

New members were given the platform to discuss challenges

they perceive in the agricultural sector.

Through these discussions, members explored innovative ways to turn these challenges into entrepreneurial ventures.

“Key areas identified included post-harvest losses, inadequate market access, and value addition in agribusiness.” the statement revealed.

A dedicated session was held to outline the Forum’s work plan for the semester and the entire year.

Members deliberated on various anchor projects to be undertaken, ensuring that the initiatives align with the YAF objectives of promoting youth involvement in agribusiness.

The orientation concluded with a session on sustainability planning. Members discussed strategies to ensure the long-term success and impact of YAF-UCC, focusing on resource mobilisation, partnerships, and capacity-building programmes.

Kosmos Innovation Centre, in partnership with the Master­card Foundation, is committed to empowering young people through employment opportuni­ties through entrepreneurship.

The Young Agripreneur Forum (YAF) is one of the pro­grammes KIC is implementing under its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation on the Initiative for Youth in Agricul­tural Transformation (IYAT) Programme.