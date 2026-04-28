ZEN Petroleum lists on GSE, IPO raises GH¢970m

ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC has listed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), marking a significant milestone after 16 years of operations in the country.

The IPO, which attracted strong investor interest, was oversubscribed by 94 per cent, raising GH¢970 million, far exceeding its initial target of GH¢500 million by GH¢470 million.

At the commencement of trading, 500 shares were exchanged at a price of GH¢5.00 per share, signalling a positive start to the company’s presence on the stock market.

Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, the Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum Holdings, William Tewiah, said the successful listing reflected years of perseverance, strategic decision-making and continuous improvement aimed at creating long-term value for stakeholders.

He acknowledged the critical role played by both local and international partners in supporting the company’s growth trajectory and strengthening its operational capacity over the years.

Mr Tewiah described the listing as not an end, but rather the beginning of a new phase in the company’s journey, noting that going public signalled ZEN’s readiness to expand its operations and deepen its contribution to Ghana’s economic development.

He said the company remained committed to upholding transparency, accountability and good corporate governance, which he noted were essential to sustaining investor confidence and promoting long-term growth.

Mr Tewiah further indicated that ZEN Petroleum would strengthen its footprint in the downstream petroleum sector, invest in critical infrastructure and create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly within the energy value chain.

The Deputy Managing Director of the GSE, Frank Berle, welcomed ZEN Petroleum Holdings to the exchange, describing the listing as a positive development for Ghana’s capital market.

He noted that the equity market had experienced a strong upward trend in 2026, with the Composite Index measuring overall market performance—and the Financial Index, tracking financial stocks, recording returns of 65.21 per cent and 85.75 per cent respectively as of Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address, renowned Ghanaian businessman, Sam Jonah, described the listing as a defining moment in Ghana’s economic development and called for increased local participation in corporate ownership.

He said the oversubscription of the IPO was a clear demonstration of strong investor confidence in the company, describing such trust as “precious and hard-won.”

Mr Jonah urged the leadership of ZEN Petroleum to safeguard this confidence through sustained performance, sound management practices and strict adherence to accountability standards.

He further noted that the success of ZEN Petroleum underscored the potential of indigenous Ghanaian companies to thrive in sectors, historically dominated by multinational corporations.

Founded about 16 years ago, ZEN Petroleum has grown into a major player in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry, employing more than 1,400 people and playing a significant role in supplying fuel to the mining sector.

The listing is expected to enhance the company’s capacity to raise capital, expand its operations and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE & PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

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