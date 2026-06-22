𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐂 p𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 f𝐢𝐯𝐞 s𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 C𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 U𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 c𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 c𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested five students of the Central University during a targeted operation on campus over the sale and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

The suspects, who are in Level 100, 300, and 400 were picked up following intelligence gathered on illicit drug activities within the university community during their Hall week celebration.

According to NACOC, preliminary investigations revealed the students were engaged in the production and sale of cannabis-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees, pepper, and eggs, while also dealing in raw cannabis on campus.

The operation uncovered quantities of cannabis which have been seized for forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

NACOC noted that it is committed to combating drug-related activities in educational institutions, and students involvement in the trafficking and consumption of narcotic substances.

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting in investigations to identify any additional persons connected to cannabis infuse drug trade.