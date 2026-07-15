Top Businessman eyes NDC Regional Chairman

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Jalil, widely known as “Director Arisky has declared his intention to contest the position of Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Might Construction Limited and a committed supporter of the NDC is known for his strong backing of youth, women and grassroots initiatives across the Northern Region.

The prominent Ghanaian political figure, public figure, and grassroots organiser operating in the Northern Region currently serves in high-level management and board positions, notably holding roles as a Board Member for Ghana Water Limited

His vision in a communique copied to the media is anchored on unity, dedicated service, effective leadership and electoral success, and he has pledged to build a stronger, more united and vibrant NDC in the region.

Until 2020, he was the constituency treasurer of the NDC in Tamale South since 2004, making him one of the longest-serving constituency executives in the area where Haruna Iddrisu is the incumbent Member of Parliament(MP).

Supporters and stakeholders of the NDC, including some party elders, have been encouraged to receive his declaration in the spirit of party unity, mutual respect and democratic participation as the party’s internal electoral process progresses.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slated November 2026 for its regional elections to elect party leadership at the regional level.

By: Jacob Aggrey