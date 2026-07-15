Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu declares bid for NPP Volta Regional Youth Organizer

Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu has announced his intention to contest for the position of Volta Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations are officially opened.

In a declaration of intent, Mr. Amekplenu said his decision followed extensive consultations with party stakeholders, his family, close associates, and party members.

He explained that his decision was motivated by a desire to serve the party rather than personal ambition.

According to him, his experience serving the NPP at the polling station, constituency, and national levels has prepared him for the role at a time when the party is seeking to rebuild ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Amekplenu called for a united and determined youth front that would inspire hope, strengthen grassroots mobilisation, and help reposition the NPP for victory.

“Our message is strong. Our record is defensible. What we need now is a united, courageous, and purpose-driven youth front that inspires hope, mobilises the grassroots, and never backs down,” he stated.

He urged party members in the Volta Region to work together to rebuild and strengthen the party’s structures.

According to him, his vision is to re-strategise, re-energise, rebuild, re-organise, and restructure the youth wing through unity, accountability, and inclusive leadership.

Mr. Amekplenu appealed to delegates and party supporters to support his bid with their endorsement, prayers, and advice.

He expressed confidence that, with collective effort, the NPP could strengthen its grassroots base in the Volta Region and position itself for victory in the 2028 general elections.

His campaign is being carried out under the theme, “Arise & Build: A New Dawn for Volta Youth.”

By: Jacob Aggrey