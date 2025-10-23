1 killed, another arrested in suspected livestock theft

A suspected case of livestock theft turned deadly on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, when one man was lynched and burnt to death by a mob, and another arrested, following a dramatic chase across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects—believed to have stolen six goats and six sheep from Esaso—were travelling in a Pregio commercial bus when residents raised alarm and gave chase.

The pursuit led through nearby towns and culminated at Marban, where the suspects were intercepted.

In a tragic turn of events, one of the suspects was reportedly caught and subjected to mob justice.

A police source at the Adankwame Police Station indicated that the vehicle used in the alleged theft was also set ablaze.

The second suspect managed to flee the scene but was later arrested by the police and is currently assisting with investigations, the source said.

The stolen animals were recovered at Adankwame, where police have since launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Confirming the incident on a local radio station, some residents expressed frustration over recurring thefts in the area, but the incident has sparked renewed concern over the rise in mob justice and its devastating consequences.

The Police have condemned the act and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

