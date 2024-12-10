2024 Dec Election verdict: Mahama declared President-elect …he secures 56% in historic come back to Jubilee House

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared the flagbearer of the National Democrat­ic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama as Presi­dent-elect of the country.

Announcing this yesterday, chair­person of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa revealed that the newly elected president polled a total of 6,328,397 million votes representing 56.55 per cent as against the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patri­otic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who garnered 4,657,304 representing 41.61 per cent.

• Mrs Jean Mensa (left) addressing the press conference to declare the winner of the presidential election. Photo. Ebo Gorman

She mentioned that the 2024 election saw a voter turnout of 60.9 per cent.

Mrs Mensa disclosed that results from nine constituencies were not included in the final tally due to disturbances that disrupted the collation process in those areas.

She explained that the total num­ber of votes from these constitu­encies amounted to 947,116 and clarified that even if those figures were added to the votes of the NPP, they would not significantly alter the overall outcome of the election.

She described the just-ended elec­tions as credible, transparent, and peaceful while affirming the Com­mission’s commitment to upholding voters’ choice while adhering to the principles of transparency, account­ability, inclusiveness, and respon­siveness.

She mentioned the Commission’s proactive measures to enhance public trust in the electoral system, including re-exhibiting the Provi­sional Voters’ Register for the first time in Ghana’s history.

This decision, she explained, was crucial in addressing concerns about the register’s credibility and easing tensions ahead of the polls.

Additionally, she explained that the EC opened Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings to live coverage, a move she said fostered inclusivity and transparency.

“These initiatives, coupled with the waiving of fees for verifying voter details online, restored confi­dence in the voter register and rein­forced Ghana’s peace,” she added.

The EC Chairperson also re­counted the swift response to the leak of a single-page ballot paper, which led to the reprinting of ballots for the Western and Eastern regions within a week.

This decisive action, she noted, demonstrated the EC’s resolve to safeguard the integrity of the election.

Highlighting operational im­provements, Mrs Mensa stated that average voter processing times at polling stations had reduced to five minutes, compared to longer peri­ods in previous elections.

She attributed this efficiency to the use of reliable biometric verification devices, which ensured a seamless voting experience and maintained the “one man, one vote” principle.

She lauded the resilience of the electoral processes, evidenced by the Vice President’s concession ahead of the EC’s official decla­ration of results, adding that this reflected the robustness of Ghana’s electoral system, which allows citi­zens and political actors to inde­pendently track election outcomes with near precision.

The EC Chairperson emphasised that the Commission’s mandate was not to favour any political party or individual but to ensure credible elections that reflect the will of the people.

She expressed optimism that the success of the 2024 election would strengthen trust in Ghana’s electoral processes and serve as a benchmark for the continent.

Mrs Mensa expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their confidence in the electoral process and commend­ed the EC and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the elections for their dedication.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU AND JULIUS YAO PETETSI