22 police officers promoted to DCOPs

Twenty-two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), including five females and 17 males, have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) following presidential approval.

The newly promoted officers were decorated at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Accra yesterday, with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, leading the proceedings.

The IGP said the promotion recognised the officers’ diligence, commitment and years of dedicated service, and charged them to intensify efforts to combat crime and protect communities across the country.

He said the officers had served for at least four years in their previous ranks, during which they had demonstrated professionalism and commitment while supporting various divisions, regions and operational structures of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Yohuno expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for approving the promotions, saying the elevation would motivate the officers to work harder and strengthen ongoing efforts to fight crime.

He urged the new DCOPs to regard their promotion not only as recognition of their service but also as a responsibility to ensure that Ghanaians enjoyed peace, security and the freedom to go about their daily activities without fear.

Mr Yohuno further tasked them to help sustain the gains made in crime reduction and enhance the image of the Police Service, particularly as the Christmas and New Year festivities approached.

He said the new rank reflected public confidence in their professional abilities and challenged them to justify that confidence through discipline, dedication and effective policing.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DCOP Ruben Asiwoko expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their continued commitment to professional policing and service.

He thanked President John Dramani Mahama, Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, and members of the Police Council for their guidance, support and confidence in their abilities.

DCOP Asiwoko also acknowledged the IGP and the Police Management Advisory Board for their leadership and support, describing the promotion as an honour, a responsibility and a renewed call to dedicated service.

BY NELLY QUARCOOPOME

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