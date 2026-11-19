The Nsumia Church of Christ in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has celebrated its annual Children’s Day with a call on children to make wise choices, uphold Christian values and remain committed to their education.

The celebration, held at the weekend, was on the theme: “Choosing the Right Choice,” with Joshua 24:15 as its biblical text.

The annual programme, which brought together children, parents and members of the congregation, featured a variety of activities, including drama, Bible recitals, reading and song ministration, through which the children demonstrated their talents and understanding of Christian teachings.

The children also presented a drama on the importance of living peacefully and harmoniously with one another. The performance highlighted the need for love, tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among individuals, particularly within families and communities.

Preaching the sermon, the Preacher of the church, Evangelist Edward Boakye, urged the children to focus on God and live in accordance with the teachings and principles of the Bible.

He encouraged them to attend church regularly, develop the habit of reading the Bible and make decisions that would positively shape their future.

Evangelist Boakye, who based his message on Joshua 24:15, reminded the children that the choices they made in life had consequences and could determine their future.

“God has given us the freedom to make choices. Choosing the wrong path will lead to destruction, while making the right choice will lead us to the right path,” he admonished.

Evangelist Boakye cautioned the children against engaging in social vices that could jeopardise their future and urged them to take their education seriously to become responsible and productive members of society.

He said education remained an important tool for personal development and encouraged the children to remain disciplined, hardworking and focused on their academic pursuits.

To the children, Evangelist Boakye underscored the importance of obeying God and their parents, accepting correction and discipline, and making good use of their God-given talents.

Citing Proverbs 1:7-9, Ephesians 6:1 and Proverbs 2:1-6, he encouraged them to respect instructions, seek wisdom and remain obedient to their parents and other responsible adults.

The preacher further challenged the children to identify and develop their talents, remain committed to their education and use their abilities to contribute meaningfully to society.

Moreover, Evangelist Boakye urged parents to bring up their children in accordance with godly principles, both physically and spiritually, citing Deuteronomy 6:6-7 and Proverbs 22:6.

He said parents had a responsibility to guide their children from an early age by teaching them the values of honesty, obedience, respect and discipline.

Evangelist Boakye encouraged parents to provide for their households and ensure the general welfare of their children.

FROM KINGSLEY ASARE, NSUMIA

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