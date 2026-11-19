The Ministries of Health, Food and Agriculture, and Environment, Science and Technology have called for stronger, coordinated action to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The call was made at the 2026 National Antimicrobial Resistance Dialogue in Accra yesterday, where the ministries highlighted the need for sustained surveillance, responsible use of antimicrobials and a coordinated One Health response.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change and adapt over time, rendering the medicines designed to kill them, such as antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals, ineffective.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, whose statement was read on his behalf, said Ghana must sustain the gains made through the Fleming Fund-supported interventions, particularly in laboratory capacity, technical expertise and surveillance.

“The end of the Fleming Fund grant must not mean the end of our commitment to preventing and controlling antimicrobial resistance,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Health intended to work towards incorporating priority AMR activities into its sector workplans and budget processes, subject to available resources.

The Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, whose speech was also read on her behalf, said AMR was a multi-sectoral development threat requiring collaboration beyond the health sector.

“Our rivers, soils and aquatic ecosystems must, therefore, be recognised as critical components of the AMR response,” she said.

She cited research by the CSIR-Water Research Institute which detected extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing E. coli in the Odaw and Okrudu rivers, at contamination levels 10 to 100 times above WHO guideline thresholds for irrigation with wastewater.

She also called for stronger environmental monitoring, improved wastewater and healthcare waste management, responsible pharmaceutical disposal and effective enforcement of regulations.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions to “measurable commitments, coordinated interventions and tangible results”.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, noted that the threat was already affecting farms, household food supplies and farmers’ livelihoods.

“When antibiotics stop working, animals die, farmers lose income, and the safety of the food we eat is put at risk,” he said, adding that, “Protecting these medicines is protecting food security and food safety.”

He said three sentinel veterinary laboratories in Kumasi, Tamale and Accra were contributing data to the national AMR reporting system, while a mobile application for collecting antimicrobial use data had been piloted in seven regions.

Mr Dumelo urged farmers to prioritise biosecurity measures, including farm hygiene, vaccination, clean water and proper waste disposal, rather than relying excessively on antibiotics.

The dialogue also saw the launch of the 2025 National AMR Report and AMR Surveillance Strategy, as well as the 2026 World AMR Awareness Week under the theme: “One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now.”

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR

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