Bawumia sympathises with flood victims, urges cooperation with emergency responders

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sympathy to people affected by the recent floods and appealed to Ghanaians to cooperate with government agencies responding to the disaster.

In a Facebook post on Monday June 29, Dr Bawumia extended his condolences to families who had lost loved ones and sympathised with those whose homes and properties had been destroyed by the floods.

He noted that his thoughts and prayers were with the thousands of people affected by the disaster.

Dr Bawumia urged citizens to comply with all directives issued by the government and support institutions responsible for managing the emergency.

He appealed to the emergency services and other relevant authorities to do everything possible to reach affected communities and provide assistance to those in need.

According to him, the country will overcome the difficult period if Ghanaians continue to care for and support one another.

He concluded his message with a prayer for God’s blessings upon Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey