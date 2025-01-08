28th GUSA games opens in Cape Coast

There was a splen­did performance to herald the open­ing of the 28th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games, currently on-going in Cape Coast.

The 15-day event is on the theme: ‘repositioning university sports for national development’ and featured all 16 public univer­sities.

Among the participating universities are University of Cape Coast (UCC), host, University of Ghana, Legon, University of Ed­ucation, Winneba (UEW), Kwame

Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Uni­versity of Development Studies (UDS) and University of Profes­sional Studies (UPSA).

Others are University of Envi­ronment and Sustainable Devel­opment (UESD), Ghana Commu­nication Technology University (GCTU), University of Business and Integrated Development Stud­ies (UBIDS), University of Media, Arts and Communication (Uni­MAC), C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) and Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills, Train­ing and Entrepreneurial Develop­ment (AAUSTED).

The rest are University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Ghana Institute of Manage­ment and Public Administration (GIMPA), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER).

They would compete in ath­letics, beach volley ball, goalball, handball, hockey, basketball, foot­ball, netball, badminton, tennis and table tennis.

The Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, lighted the games’ flame to official­ly kick-start the commencement of the 28th GUSA games.

In an address, Prof. Boampong stated that the event was not just a series of competitions but pro­vides an opportunity for the teams to showcase their talents.

The theme for the games, he explained, was a wake-up call for stakeholders to resource univer­sities with the state-of-the-art infrastructure to train talents for national and global sporting events.

The President of GUSA, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, also noted that sports in universities were a vital catalyst for fostering unity, nurturing talent, and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the nation.

He said university sports played a crucial role in developing well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to society.

The Local Organising Com­mittee Chair, who was also the immediate past Pro Vice Chan­cellor of UCC, Prof. Rosemond Boohene, in her remarks, noted that the theme aligns with the core mission of universities to serve as catalysts for national growth.

“University sports go beyond mere creation, they serve as a vital tool for nurturing talent, promot­ing.healthy lifestyles and instilling essential values such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience in our future leaders.”

