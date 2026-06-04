Ghana confirms participation in Glasgow Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Ghana has officially confirmed Ghana’s participation in the upcoming 23rd Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.



Team Ghana, marching under the official campaign slogan, “Team Ghana: From Ghana to Glasgow for Gold,” is expected to field close to 40 athlet

They will battle for honours in nine disciplines, including athletics, boxing, judo, para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, swimming, track cycling, and weightlifting.



The announcement was made by the President of CGA Ghana, Mr Richard Akpokavie, at a special event held on Tuesday at the Central Hotel in Accra to officially launch Team Ghana’s campaign for the quadrennial showpiece to mark the 50-day countdown of the Games.



The launch brought together Commonwealth Games ambassadors like Azumah Nelson and Margaret Simpson, alongside the leadership of CGA Ghana and various National Sports Federation presidents.



Mr Akpokavie explained that selection was based on strict performance metrics and quota allocations.



“Each discipline has undergone grueling technical validation to ensure that we are sending high-performance contenders.”



“Team Ghana will consist of a lean, mean, high-efficiency squad, with the final delegation comprising qualified elite athletes alongside a highly specialized technical team of coaches, medical staff, and trainers,” Mr Akpokavie said.



He noted that Team Ghana’s history at the Commonwealth Games was an enviable one written in grit, sweat, and undeniable glory, with an impressive haul of 63 medals won across the last 21 editions of the Games (excluding Edinburgh 1986), bringing honour and recognition to the nation.



Mr Akpokavie stated that the vision for 2026 was anchored on a radical and necessary shift in how the nation views and funds sports excellence.



“The athletes who continue to bring immense pride to our dear nation must be supported to prepare adequately, celebrated, and rewarded,” he emphasised.



On his part, Azumah Nelson urged the athletes to train and work hard toward achieving the ultimate goal of winning medals. He also called on the CGA to ensure that the athletes were provided with top-tier nutrition, describing it as a key element of their success.



The Chef de Mission for Team Ghana, Mr Ernest Danso, also unveiled the official kits to be worn by the athletes, which were produced by indigenous Ghanaian sportswear company, The Hope Brand (THB).





BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY



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