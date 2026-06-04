Late Koumas header denies Ghana win over Wales

Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday after conceding a late equaliser.

The Black Stars took the lead through Caleb Yirenkyi in the 66th minute, but Wales struck back in the closing stages to deny Ghana victory.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi started in goal, with a backline of Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku and Jonas Adjetey. Elisha Owusu and Thomas Partey anchored the midfield, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana provided width. Jordan Ayew and Prince Kwabena Adu led the attack.

Introduced in the 60th minute, Caleb Yirenkyi needed only six minutes to make his mark, tapping in from close range.

The goal came after Wales failed to deal with a dangerous attack led by Ernest Nuamah, with Yirenkyi finishing calmly to give Ghana the lead.

Nuamah was Ghana’s standout performer after coming on in the second half. The Olympique Lyon winger was electric on the right flank, constantly troubling the Wales backline.

Head coach, Carlos Queiroz, made several changes in the second half. Brandon Thomas-Asante, Alidu Seidu, Kwasi Sibo and Benjamin Asare replaced Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Marvin Senaya, Prince Kwabena Adu, Thomas Partey and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jerome Opoku later made way for Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Mumin, Inaki Williams, Christopher Bonsu Baah and Baba Rahman as Ghana continued to threaten on the break.

The Black Stars looked dangerous with Nuamah and Bonsu Baah on the flanks, but Wales had the last laugh with a late goal from Lewis Koumas three minutes into stoppage time.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will take positives from the performance having spent only about a week with the side ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars now turn attention to preparations for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. The team opens their campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in the other group matches.

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