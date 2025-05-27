$2m Sky train trial: Prof. Ameyaw – Akumfi granted bail

The former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi, has been grant­ed GH¢10 million bail with two surities by the Accra High court for causing financial loss of $2 million in the Sky train deal.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and willfully causing finan­cial loss to the state, and inten­tional dissipation of public funds together with the former GIIF boss, Solomon Asamoah.

As part of the bail condition, the court, presided over by Jus­tice Comfort Tasiame, directed that the sureties provide justi­fication with landed properties located in Accra.

The sureties must deposit copies of their GhanaCard whilst Prof. Ameywaw-Akumfi is to deposit his passport and report to the investigators once every week.

The case has been adjourned to June 10, 2025.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, a former Minister of Education, was brought in a wheel chair after he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Appearing before Justice Ta­siame, his counsel, Duke Aaron Sasu, told the court that his client was an 80-year-old distinguished academic and statesman who had devoted over 50 years of his life to public service in Ghana.

He appealed to the court to admit his client to bail as denying his plea for bail would have grave consequences on his health.

“My lady, these health cir­cumstances would make a denial of bail, particularly burdensome and potentially dangerous to his well-being.

“My client has demonstrated unwavering commitment to this legal process. He has respond­ed to every invitation from the National Investigation Bureau,” he prayed.

The Deputy Attorney-Gener­al, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, prosecut­ing did not oppose to the bail.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA