2nd round GPL commences Saturday with exciting matchups

The second round of the 2024-25 Pre­mier League season will commence this weekend with mouth-watering fixtures.

Accra Lions currently occupy the bottom position and are con­sidered one of the three candidates for demotion.

On Saturday, they would host an inconsistent Medeama SC side at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Of the two, the position of the Lions appear more precarious and must be concern about what to do to breathe life into the campaign for survival.

At this moment, the Lions are desperate to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 at home to League leaders, Gold Stars FC.

It will be a do-or-die affair for them but Medeama look favourites to snatch the three points to boost their quest for survival.

On Sunday, in-form Asante Ko­toko welcome Karela United to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have overcome their initial struggles and are considered major contenders for the title despite occupying the third place.

Fresh from their 4-1 thrashing of Vision FC, the Reds are in high spirit for the Karela clash which they are expected to take advantage of their home advantage to snatch the points.

Karela would, however, present a different challenge which could prove Kotoko’s undoing.

After surviving Samartex scare last week, Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to make the long journey to Nzema to battle Basake Holy Stars.

It will be a tough test for the Phobians who became the first team suffer a defeat to the host at the elite level of football.

That match in Accra was marked the beginning of troubles associ­ated with the Phobians who fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat in the season opener at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At home, Holy Stars would aim to record a double over the Phobi­ans with their fans behind them.

For Hearts, this offers a great moment to avenge that defeat.

High-flying Bechem United will entertain second-placed, Nations FC, at the Nana Gyeabour Park, Young Apostles host Nsoatre­man FC in the Bono derby at the Wenchi Stadium while Berekum Chelsea welcome Premier League new boys Vision FC to the Golden City Park.

Heart of Lions host Aduana FC seeking to return to winning ways after they suffered their first home defeat of the season against Nations FC.

Defending champions, FC Samartex 1996, host struggling Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Arena while Legon Cities will continue their push for survival with a tricky home tie against league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER