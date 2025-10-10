30-year-old cobbler confesses to 15 murders in Wa

A 30-year-old cobbler, Sherif Abdulai, has confessed to killing 15 people in Wa, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Francis Yiribare, has confirmed.

Addressing a press briefing in Wa on Wednesday, ACP Yiribare described the arrest of Abdulai and his accomplice, 25-year-old Mahamuda Lamin, as a major breakthrough in resolving a series of murder cases that have rocked the municipality since 2021.

He said police investigations, intelligence, and operations teams had been pursuing leads on 15 murder cases recorded in the region between 2021 and 2022.

The victims, mostly night watchmen, were either strangled or struck on the head with concrete blocks.

The most recent incident involved a watchman, Mr Issah Yahaya, who was found dead on September 21, 2025, at Dobile near the Wa New Market.

At the scene, police discovered a blood-stained cement block and a knife placed on the victim’s face.

Forensic analysis revealed that the cause of death was severe head injury from blunt force trauma.

ACP Yiribare also disclosed that suspect Lamin was arrested on October 3, 2025, following credible intelligence, while further interrogation and community support led to Abdulai’s arrest. Abdulai later confessed to killing 15 people in the Wa Municipality since 2021.

He assured the public that the police in the Upper West Region remained committed and fully capable of combating violent crime.

FROM NAZIRU ALHASSAN, WA

