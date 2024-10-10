31 more anti-galamsey protesters granted bail …Barker-Vormawor remains in custody

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to an additional 31 anti-galamsey protestors from Democracy Hub.

They were granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with one surety each.

Meanwhile, the convenor of Democracy Hub, Oliver Bark­er-Vormawor, has been ordered to remain in lawful custody.

Earlier on October 7, 2024, two separate High Courts approved bail for 21 protestors following applica­tions filed by their lawyers for bail pending trial.

At the Circuit Court, the proceedings involved four separate groups, each assigned various dates for their cases.

In the matter concerning Oliver Barker-Vormawor and 12 others, lawyers reiterated their bail applica­tion for the convenor, emphasising that he was a practicing lawyer with a law chamber in the country and a fixed residence.

The defence counsel argued that Vormawor would not flee the jurisdiction if granted bail.

The court was reminded of the High Court’s order requiring the lower court to begin trial within 72 hours, after which it would consider bail if that timeline were not met.

Presiding Judge, Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah, noted that the 72-hour period had not yet expired.

The trial was adjourned to October 14, 2024, for a Case Management Conference, as the prosecution had submitted the first batch of disclosures.

In Raphael Afful Williams and nine others’ case, the prosecution, led by Nana Akosua Serwa Kusi, said the state could not file disclo­sures due to circumstances beyond their control.

The case was adjourned to Oc­tober 20 for a Case Management Conference (CMC).

The third case involving King­sley Asiedu, and eight others was also adjourned, scheduled for a CMC on October 22, 2024.

In the fourth case involving Dorcas Sherifa Sulemana and 12 others, the court addressed the var­ious charges brought against them.

During the last session, the court accepted their pleas and remanded them into custody.

The accused denied several charges, including conspiracy, un­lawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, assault on a public officer, and offensive conduct.

However, the court later granted bail to the 13 accused and adjourned it to October 22, 2024.

The Ghana Police Service arrested several protestors during an anti-galamsey demonstration organised by Democracy Hub in Accra.

The individuals were taken into custody for alleged acts of lawless­ness and have been charged with various offenses.

—GNA