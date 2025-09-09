4 arrested by MDC for practising without licence

The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has so far arrested at least four people for posing as medical practitioners and operating with­out licences this year.

This followed routine checks and special assurance monitoring exercise embarked upon by the council across the country.

The Registrar of the council, Dr Divine N. Banyubala, told the press in Accra on Friday that the arrests were in line with the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

He said the operations were part of measures to check the registration status of practi­tioners, enforce professional standards, and protect public health and safety.

One of the suspects, Ms Kate Baidoo, was arrested at Osag Medical Centre at Nsakena, Greater Accra Region, after being caught in a consulting room attending to a patient.

According to Dr Banyubala, the lady admitted to managing the facility and practising medi­cine without registration.

Furthermore, he said Ms Baidoo told the police she trained as a physician assistant at Radford University but failed to submit her certificate for verification

“She was arrested and granted enquiry bail on September 13, 2024. She is assisting police with investigations pending prosecution,” he revealed. In a similar case, he disclosed that Mr Ebenezer Koomson was arrested at E & E Medical Centre, Gomoa Afransi, in the Central Region.

“Though he had completed a Physician Assistant Programme, he had not passed the licentiate examination required for lawful practice,” he stated.

“A man who presented himself as his supervisor, Dr Stephen Ann Arthur, was also arrested for aiding the unlawful practice. Mr Koomson was later granted bail and is under investi­gation,” he added.

Also on February 4, Mr Inno­cent Tagbovi was arrested for the second time after being caught unlawfully practising at Mighty Clinic, Madina.

“He had first been arrested in 2017 for the same offence. This time, the council’s under­cover team found him attending to patients during a follow-up operation,” he said.

Mr Ebenezer Sarpong was caught providing medical services at Goodcare Medical Centre at Swalaba near Bukom and was arrested on August 18, 2025,

Sarpong told police he had completed his studies at Radford University in 2025 but had not yet received his certificate.

Dr Banyubala also revealed that the Council had detected four separate cases of forgery, in­volving individuals who attempt­ed to present fake documents to secure recognition.

BY AGNES OPOKU SAR­PONG

