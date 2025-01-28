ECG denies cause of fire outbreak in Koforidua residential facility

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has denied claims circulating online that its staff caused a fire outbreak at a residential facility in Two-Streams, Koforidua, after car­rying out a disconnection exercise.

“These allegations are entirely false and should be disregarded” says a statement signed by Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager for External Communications.

He clarified that the affect­ed customer owed the company GH¢6,519.38 in unpaid bills since September 2024.

The customer had been discon­nected for non-payment of bills, but during a revenue mobilisation exercise on January 24, 2025, the ECG team discovered that the customer had illegally reconnected their electricity supply.

When the team attempted to disconnect the power again, the customer resisted and reportedly threatened the staff with a machete.

Concerned for their safety, the ECG team called for police assis­tance. With police officers present, the team proceeded to disconnect the power supply directly from the pole outside the property.

According to the statement, hours later, reports emerged of a fire at the same property.

ECG emphasised that discon­necting power supply from a pole completely cuts off electricity to the premises, making it impossible for such an action to result in a fire outbreak.

The company further stated that the fire occurred after their team had left the area and had no connection to their activities.

ECG reiterated that disconnec­tion was a legal part of their oper­ations to ensure customers pay for the electricity they consume.

The company also urged the public to disregard the allegations and reassured customers that they would never engage in actions that would endanger lives or property.

Moreover, the company reminded customers of the need to pay their bills on time and avoid illegal connections, which are criminal acts with serious legal consequences.

ECG stressed its commitment to serving customers while adher­ing to safety and legal standards

