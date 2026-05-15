Amoah promises medal sweep in relays

Ghana sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, has assured Ghanaians of a podium finish for the country’s Men’s 4×100 Relay Team to make amends for the disappointment of missing out on a medal win in the individual sprint events, particularly in the Men’s 100 Metre race.

Paul Amoah and Ghana’s National Record holder, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, competed in the final of the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships but ended up finishing fourth and sixth respectively in a time of 10.32 seconds.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme won the gold medal after finishing the race in a time of 10.25 seconds. South Africa’s Bradley Nkoana won the silver medal after running a time of 10.311 seconds while Nigeria’s Chidrra Ezeakor won bronze in a time of 10.318 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Paul Amoah shared his disappointment after the podium miss but delivered a big promise.

“I’m disappointed but I’m sure in the coming days we’re going to fix stuff. Relays is there, we’re going to miss Ben-Azamati- but we’re hoping to let whatever team that we put together be a good one. We will assure Ghanaians that we will get to the finals and make sure that we get a medal” Amoah stated.

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