946 CPAs pass out in Ho

A total of 946 Com­munity Protection Assistants (CPAs) have passed out after three weeks of intensive training at the Volta Regional Police Training School (VRPTS) in Ho, to promote law and order in communities.

The number comprised CPAs from the Volta, Oti and the East­ern Regions and constituted the first batch of 12,000 youth to be trained under the Youth Employ­ment Agency (YEA) module in the three beneficiary regions.

They were taken through crime management, ethics, Com­munity policing practices, police duty, traffic management and human rights, and gender related issues within the three weeks period.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, the Volta Regional Min­ister, Mr James Gunu, who was the reviewing officer, said the occasion was not just a gradua­tion but a demonstration of the government’s commitment to youth development, job creation and enhancing national security.

He commended YEA for the impactful initiative, and the Ghana Police Service for its pro­fessional support and training, describing the training pro­gramme as a product of strategic collaboration for the betterment of the country, and empower­ment of the youth.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commis­sioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Wisdom Akorli, urged the CPAs to be good ambassadors of the Police Service by ensuring dis­cipline at all times and to serve their respective communities with integrity.

The Volta Regional Director of YEA, Mr Daniel Hamenu, asked the CPAs to conduct themselves well in the perfor­mance of their duties in order to serve as role modules for the people that they served, particu­larly the youth