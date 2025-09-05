Abla Dzifa Gomashie urges envoys to champion Ghana’s Creative Economy

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has charged newly appointed diplomats to promote Ghana’s Creative Arts, Culture, and Tourism abroad.

Speaking at the orientation for new envoys, she stressed that the Creative industry is more than entertainment, it drives jobs, GDP, and national development.

She also highlighted the importance of preserving Ghana’s indigenous languages and announced that each mission will receive a digital pack showcasing the Ministry’s work and agencies.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that the orientation aims to align Ghana’s diplomatic missions with national development goals.