Ablakwa supports 2,207 North Tongu SHS students with free mattresses and chop boxes

Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has provided free mattresses and chop boxes for 2,207 newly admitted Senior High School students in his constituency.

Mr. Ablakwa in a facebook post, said the gesture is to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure that no student drops out of school because of lack of basic items.

He announced that all five Senior High Schools in North Tongu are also undergoing major infrastructural expansion.

According to him, new dining halls and dormitories are being built to improve conditions in the schools.

“This is to remove every barrier to education. No one must drop out,” Mr. Ablakwa said, adding that the support is part of a long-standing tradition in the constituency.

He described the initiative as a commitment to serve “for God and country.”

By: Jacob Aggrey