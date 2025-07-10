Ablekuma Re-run: Court dismisses NPP’s Akua Afriyie’s 10-day interim injunction application

Barring any last minute development, the Electoral Commission (EC)will on Friday, July 11, 2025, conduct fresh elections in 19 polling stations in the Ablekumah North Constituency, Greater Accra Region.

This was after the High Court in Accra dismissed a 10-day interim injunction application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), candidate, Akua Afriyie to stop the EC from conducting elections in the affected polling stations.

The NPP is challenging the decision by the EC to conduct election in the Ablekumah North Constituency because the Commission had earlier told Parliament that it was going to collate results of six polling stations to declare the winner of the election which was held on December 7, 2024 and contested by Mrs Afriyie of the NPP and Mrs Awurabena Aubyn, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Earlier, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, told journalists at a press conference that the NPP would boycott the election, if the EC fails to rescind its decision to re-run polls in 19 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the NDC had proposed that the elections be conducted in 37 polling stations instead of the 19 the EC settled on.

The Ablekumah North Constituency parliamentary election was characterised by violence and irregularities, with the NDC and NPP trading accusations allegations against the EC.

They argue for instance, that the EC, which was expected to be a neutral umpire in the exercise had been compromised.

Both Mrs Aubyn and Mrs Afriyie are still claiming they won the election, but neither of them had been sworn to represent their constituents, seven months in the life of the ninth of Parliament.

It remains to be seen whether the EC would be able to conduct the election without any incident, as previous attempts at relocation with enhanced security were unsuccessful.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

