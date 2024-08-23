Access Bank marks 15 years in Ghana’s banking sector

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc is marking a milestone as it celebrates 15 years of pioneering achievements in the Ghanaian banking sector.

According to a statement issued by the Bank in Accra yesterday, the year-long celebra­tions underscored the bank’s journey of growth, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

“Since it establishment in August 2009, Access Bank Ghana has positioned itself as a leader in the financial industry, introducing a series of innovative services and initiatives that have transformed banking in Ghana. Among its notable accomplishments, the

bank became the first Nigerian heritage bank to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2017, a testament to its strong perfor­mance and adherence to corporate governance,” it said.

It said “Access Bank Ghana has also been at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and empowerment. The bank launched Ghana’s first Women Banking ini­tiative, providing tailored financial solutions for women entrepre­neurs and professionals. It also led the way in the issuance of GH Link Cards, offering customers a secure and convenient means to manage their finances locally.”

In addition to these milestones, the statement indicated that the Bank hosted the country’s first Bond Market Seminar, introduced a pioneering Banking Academy

Programme, and successfully conducted a fully virtual Annu­al General Meeting during the pandemic.

“The bank’s introduction of a Video Contact Centre further exemplifies its commitment to en­hancing customer service through innovation,” it said.

Reflecting on the bank’s 15-year journey, Board Chair, Ms Ama S. Bawuah, expressed grati­tude to customers and stakehold­ers, acknowledging their trust and partnership as key to the bank’s success.

“Over the past 15 years, we have grown from a modest organisation to a leading finan­cial institution in Ghana, proudly serving hundreds of thousands of customers and businesses across the country. Through every challenge and opportunity, your trust and partnership have been instrumental in our growth and achievements. For this, we are extremely grateful,” she said.

The Managing Director of the bank, Olumide Olatunji, also thanked the bank’s supporters, as­suring them of continued efforts to deliver value and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.

“These accomplishments would not have been possible without your support. Whether you have been with us from the beginning or joined us along the way, your contribution has been vital to our success, and we are deeply grateful,” Mr Olatunji noted.

He further assured that, “Ac­cess Bank (Ghana) Plc will keep striving to provide value to all our stakeholders and we will continue to contribute towards the develop­ment of the banking industry as well as the economy of Ghana.”

“As a sign of our immense gratitude, we have chosen to cele­brate this momentous anniversary by giving back to you, to society, and to the nation as a whole. In the coming months, we will be launching a variety of social im­pact initiatives as a way of saying thank you for your continued support,” he added.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Access Bank Ghana has announced plans to launch a series of social impact initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to giv­ing back to society and fostering a prosperous community.

