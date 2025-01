This year’s Accra City Open ten­nis doubles championship has been slated for April.

According to the organisers, this year’s championship will be held on April 3-12.

Participants would play in the 30 plus to 80 plus games in the social, semi-professionals and professionals.

Mr Peter Annan, the tournament’s coordinator said this year’s event is expected to attract play­ers across the various clubs in the country.