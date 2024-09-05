AFCON 2025: Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan defeats Niger in group F opener

Sudan head, coach Kwesi Appiah, contin­ued his impressive re­cord with the Falcons of Jediane, clinching another crucial win against Niger in their opening game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In the first clash of Group F, Sudan began strongly, ultimately securing all three points after Abobaker Mamoun Eisa struck in the 51st minute to secure a 1-0 triumph.

The victory means Sudan have risen to the top of the log for at least 24 hours awaiting the result of the second game of the group between Ghana and Angola on Thursday.

The win is, however, a positive mark for Kwesi Appiah’s men who are aiming to qualify for the tournament in Morocco having missed out on the previous edi­tion in Ivory Coast.

The Falcons of Jediane exited the group stage in their last ap­pearance in Cameroon during the 2021 edition and Kwesi Appiah is hoping the victory against Niger sets the tone for the team’s rebound to the AFCON.

However, the veteran tactician will have to be ready to face his former side, the Black Stars, in subsequent matches. Before that, they will be clashing with Angola in their second game of the quali­fication campaign.

James Kwesi Appiah has made a strong start with the Sudan national team, maintaining an unbeaten record in competitive matches since his appointment.

In the last five competitive games, the former Ghana coach has recorded four wins (three in World Cup qualifiers) and a draw underscoring his significance for the team.—3news