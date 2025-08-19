Is the “Rev” title biblical?

In many Ghanaian churches, pastors are often introduced as “Reverend” or simply “Rev.”

The title is seen as a mark of respect, yet its biblical basis continues to stir debate.

While some Christians argue that it is a harmless way to honour church leaders, others insist it is unbiblical and should not be used at all.

Those who question the title usually point to the Bible itself. Nowhere in Scripture did Jesus or the apostles use “Reverend” for themselves or for one another.

Instead, they addressed each other as “brother” or “servant.” In Matthew 23, Jesus even warned his followers not to seek titles such as “rabbi” or “father,” teaching that all believers are equal under one God.

Critics also note that Psalm 111:9 describes God’s name alone as “holy and reverend” in the King James Bible.

To them, this means the word should be reserved for God, not for human beings. Others go further, citing Job 32, which cautions against giving flattering titles to men.

For such voices, the modern use of “Reverend” risks elevating pastors beyond what the Bible prescribes.

On the other hand, defenders of the title argue that it is not meant to replace God’s reverence but simply to acknowledge a minister’s role.

In many churches, “Reverend” is given to ordained ministers who have undergone training, much like the way a doctor is addressed as “Dr.”

The Bible itself, they point out, encourages believers to honour their leaders, with 1 Timothy 5:17 stating that elders who direct the affairs of the church well are “worthy of double honour.”

In this sense, the title is seen as a formal courtesy rather than a theological statement.

Supporters remind critics that Christianity does not operate in a vacuum but within cultural settings.

In Ghanaian society, respect for elders and authority is central to social order. Just as chiefs are addressed with titles such as “Nana” or “Togbe,” many Christians believe it is fitting to extend a similar courtesy to church leaders.

In their view, calling a pastor “Reverend” reflects Ghanaian values of honour and respect, and does not amount to worshipping a human being.

Yet the debate is far from settled. Some argue that the title has been abused, with individuals presenting themselves as “Reverend” without any proper training or accountability.

Calls have even been made for the regulation of church titles to prevent confusion and protect the credibility of ministry. Others, however, see no harm in its continued use, so long as it is not taken beyond what Scripture allows.

At the heart of the matter lies a bigger question: should Christians stick strictly to biblical language when addressing their leaders, or is it acceptable to adapt titles as society evolves?

The conversation is not just theological but cultural, touching on how Ghana balances respect for tradition with the authority of Scripture.

The debate over the “Rev” title is therefore not one with easy answers. What is clear, however, is that it forces us to reflect on how we show honour, how we interpret the Bible, and how faith interacts with our cultural practices.

As the discussion continues in church pews and on social platforms, we ask you: should pastors and ministers be called “Reverend,” or should Christians abandon the title altogether?

By: Jacob Aggrey