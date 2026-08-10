Afenyo Markin cautions Sammy Gyamfi over attacks on GoldBod critics

Minority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo Markin has cautioned the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, against taking criticism of the institution personally.

He urged Mr Gyamfi to listen to concerns raised about the activities of GoldBod and avoid allegedly using supporters and media personalities to attack those who question the institution’s actions.

Mr Afenyo Markin made the remarks on Metro Tv on August 10, 2026 while commenting on recent exchanges between GoldBod and some critics of its operations.

He said some people who currently support Mr Gyamfi and defend him against his critics may not remain with him when circumstances change.

“Some of the people you think are your friends today may not be there for you tomorrow,” he cautioned.

According to the Minority Leader, the concerns being raised are not aimed at Mr Gyamfi personally but are intended to draw attention to what he described as excesses and possible wrongdoing at GoldBod.

He urged the GoldBod CEO to respond to criticisms with facts rather than personal attacks.

Mr Afenyo Markin reminded Mr Gyamfi of his role as a leading critic of the previous government when he was in opposition.

He said Mr Gyamfi was very vocal in raising concerns about government policies and actions at the time and should therefore show the same level of tolerance towards criticism now that he is in government.

He further noted that some of the issues being raised about GoldBod had also been highlighted by credible institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We are not after your person. We are after the excesses in the activities at your institution,” he said.

Mr Afenyo Markin also criticised what he described as personal attacks on people who raise concerns about GoldBod, mentioning former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam and broadcaster Kojo Oppong Nkrumah among those he said had faced attacks.

He appealed to the government and its supporters to accept criticism, listen to concerns and make the necessary adjustments.

He said doing so would help prevent current issues from becoming problems for those responsible in the future.

By: Jacob Aggrey