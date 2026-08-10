IGP promotes 25 personnel for exceptional performance in fight against crime

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 25 personnel for their exceptional performance and contribution to the successful arrest of suspects and the interception of illicit drugs in separate operations in the Bono East, Tema and Western Central Police Regions.

The promoted personnel were recognised for their role in the arrest of six suspects involved in a robbery in which GH¢300,000 was stolen from a victim along the Portor to Kawempe stretch of the Kintampo-Buipe Highway on 19th July 2026; the arrest of four suspected members of a robbery syndicate linked to a violent robbery at Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area; and the recent interception of 866 parcels of suspected cocaine at the Tema Harbour.

The promoted personnel include Chief Inspectors Bede Nwinbomeh and Joe Tetteh; General Sergeants Elijah Ndaga Yinimi and Kaifan Sulemanna; General Corporals Owusu Ansah Evans and Tansang Jonathan; General Lance Corporals Osei Christopher Bonny, Kyei Francis, Ofori Francis, Anim Dominic and Asante Isaac; and General Constables Adam Bakari Alhassan and Bakai Mark.

The rest include Detective Chief Inspector Frank Dzah; Detective Inspectors Edem Ametowoga, Abroso and Vincent Dankwah; and Detective Sergeants Salifu Yakubu and Samuel Mordzifa. Six other personnel were also promoted to their next ranks for the fight against crime.

The promotions have been granted in recognition of the personnel’s dedication, professionalism, courage and commitment to the fight against crime. Chief Inspectors Bede Nwinbomeh and Joe Tetteh have been granted automatic entry to the Police Academy.

The IGP and the members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) congratulated the promoted personnel and encouraged them to continue demonstrating professionalism, dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

The IGP also assured that the administration will continue to acknowledge and reward hard work.