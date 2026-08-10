Ghana to host inaugural African Festival of Arts, Culture and Creatives in December 2026- Dzifa Gomashie

Ghana will host the maiden African Festival of Arts, Culture and Creatives (AFESTACC) from December 9 to 12, following the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the

African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, announced this today during the Government Accountability Series in Accra.

The festival will be organized through AUDA-NEPAD’s Africa Creatives, Sports and Recreation (ACSAR) Programme.

Madam Gomashie said AFESTACC is designed to become Africa’s premier platform for culture and creativity.

According to her, the key objectives include, celebrating African excellence, showcase the richness and diversity of African arts through music, dance, theatre, film, literature, fashion, gastronomy, beauty, heritage, sports and contemporary creative expressions.

She also noted that it is geared towards building a continental platform, bring together African Union Member States, creatives, policymakers, investors, development partners, academia, the private sector, communities and the African diaspora for collaboration and cultural diplomacy.

Additionally, the Minister further noted that this will position Africa’s cultural and creative economy as a driver of development by promoting investment, tourism, entrepreneurship, innovation, skills development, industrialisation and employment, with focus on youth and women.

“Strengthening Pan-African identity, creating a lasting legacy, establish AFESTACC as a recurring AU platform that celebrates Africa’s cultural wealth while advancing Agenda 2063 through culture-led development,” she noted.

Furthermore, the Minister said the festival is expected to provide opportunities for over 20,000 Ghanaians, particularly those within the tourism, culture and creative arts ecosystem.

She noted that hosting AFESTACC aligns with government’s plan to use culture and the creative arts as tools for jobs, foreign exchange and international visibility.

The Ministry said detailed programming, host venues and participation modalities for Member States will be announced in the coming months.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme