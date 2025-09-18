Afenyo-Markin highlights achievements of former President Akufo-Addo

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has highlighted a number of policies and projects rolled out during the tenure of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing them as key drivers of opportunity for Ghana’s youth.

Addressing students at the Youth Commons Forum at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Afenyo-Markin pointed to the Free Senior High School policy, One District One Factory, digital innovation programmes, road infrastructure, fishing ports, Planting for Food and Jobs, and rural electrification as examples of interventions that created openings for young people.

He explained that such policies laid the foundation for education, industrial growth, food security and improved living conditions across the country.

In his view, the Free SHS policy expanded access to education for thousands of young Ghanaians, while One District One Factory encouraged entrepreneurship and industrial development.

Afenyo-Markin, however, cautioned that the success of these interventions depended on responsibility at every level of society.

He pointed out that several social intervention programmes had suffered abuse, with some beneficiaries failing to repay loans and other support extended to them.

He emphasised that accountability must not be demanded of leaders alone but also of citizens who enjoy the benefits of government programs.

According to him, development thrives only when both leadership and the public play their roles with honesty and responsibility.

By: Jacob Aggrey