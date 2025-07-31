Aflao market set for reconstruction under national markets programme – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Aflao market in the Volta Region will be reconstructed as part of a national plan to upgrade markets across the country.

He said the project falls under the Markets Enhancement Programme, which is being spearheaded by the Vice President and aims to improve trade infrastructure in key commercial areas.

According to President Mahama, the reconstruction of the Aflao market will help boost cross-border trade between Ghana and neighbouring Togo, while improving the business environment for traders in the region.

The President made this known during a meeting with the Volta Region House of Chiefs at the Flagstaff House, where he outlined several development initiatives targeted at the region.

He emphasized that modern, well-structured markets are essential for economic growth, especially in border towns like Aflao that serve as trade entry points.

The market project is part of a wider effort to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and improve local commerce.

He disclosed that several other markets across the country have also been earmarked for reconstruction under the same programme.

President Mahama assured the chiefs that government remains committed to enhancing infrastructure in the Volta Region, with projects covering roads, education, agriculture, and chieftaincy support.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, described the market intervention as timely and necessary.

He said improved trade facilities would bring relief to traders and strengthen the regional economy.

By: Jacob Aggrey