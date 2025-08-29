Afropark Fest takes place in UK tomorrow

Three Ghanaian Entrepreneurs, Nana Kwame, Ben Owusu and Abdullai Osman, will host the Afro Park Festival tomorrow at the Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

Over the past 3 years the Afro Park has grown to become the biggest Afro Caribbean Festival in the Midlands, UK and attracts over 4000 visitors and audience including food vendors, beverages and arts and crafts makers.

The Ghanaian entrepreneurs have been the main drivers and organisers of the park festival which they use as a vehicle of uniting and entertaining the Ghanaians in the Midlands under the auspices of the Afro-Caribbean festival.

According to the organisers, their primary aim is to use the spirit of the African and Caribbean culture, music and food as means of entertainment and vehicle of unity and development of Africa from within the diaspora.

They aim at driving home investors and encouraging the Africans living in the diaspora to consider taking Africa and Ghana in particular as second home and place of investment.

Kelvin Boy, a popular Ghanaian artist and musician leads this year’s festival with a team of some local African artists in the UK and Ghana.

Ben Owusu, one of the organisers said they are looking forward to bringing Dr. Likee and some other Ghanaian artists to perform at another event in London in October at the ‘Music, Culture and Comedy Night’ at O2 indigo, London.

The organisers planned to host the Black History Month in the UK where international Black Champions like Dr Kwame Nkrumah would be celebrated with Nkrumah Memorial Lectures, comedy and cultural night in the UK capital.

It is expected that the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif IssakaJajah (MP) and officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority would be present to promote and market Ghana and make it attractive business and investment destination in Africa.