AGOSU congratulates new Dep D-G of NSA

The Accra Great Olympics Supporters Union (AGOSU) has sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Gideon Hammond on his appointment as Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

According to a statement signed by Mr Joseph Boye, Chairman of the Union, “This prestigious appointment is a testament to Mr. Hammond’s dedication, expertise and passion for sports development in Ghana.”

“As a member of AGOSU, Mr. Hammond has demonstrated his commitment to promoting sports excellence and grassroots development. We are proud to associate with Mr. Hammond and celebrate his achievement,” the statement added.

Mr Boye stated that the appointment Mr Hammond was a positive indication of the impact members of the Union can have on the sports landscape in Ghana.

The statement urged him to bring his expertise to bear on the operations of the Authority and urged him to develop a good working relationship with other managers of the facility as well as the staff.

“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to his continued contributions to the growth and development of sports in Ghana,” it said.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER