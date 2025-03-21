AgriQuinns: A Story of resilience of 4 young women agripreneurs

The story of AgriQuinns is one of resilience, de­termination and drive for innovation within the agribusi­ness sector.

Founded by four dynamic women in 2023 through the KIC AgriTech Challenge Classic, their journey is a testament to suc­cess and achievements for young women agripreneurs who want to make a difference in the agricultural sector.

AgriQuinns Ghana is a startup business that specialises in produc­ing organic fertiliser from coco­nut waste, promoting sustainable farming practices while tackling environmental challenges.

By repurposing agricultur­al byproducts, they provide an eco-friendly alternative to chemical fertilisers, helping farmers enhance soil fertility, increase crop yields, and reduce dependence on synthet­ic inputs.

Their approach, not only con­tributes to sustainable agriculture but also supports rural communi­ties in achieving economic growth and food security.

Their approach shows that there are opportunities for many young people within a circular economy to create employment and add value along the agricultural value chain.

For many startups, funding is often seen as the defining factor for success. However, AgriQuinns Ghana has demonstrated that true entrepreneurial success is built on passion, perseverance, and adapt­ability and good understanding of your business environment.

Despite not securing KIC funding at the AgriTech Pro Finals stage in 2024, the team leveraged their expertise, network, capacity building received from the training and available resources to scale their operations, attract customers, and make an impact in the agricul­tural space.

The journey of AgriQuinns Ghana is an inspiration to young women entrepreneurs.

Their story highlights the importance of resilience, resource­fulness, and unwavering belief in one’s vision. As the agribusiness sector continues to grow, their lead­ership serves as a testament to the transformative power of female-led innovation in agriculture.

On their journey, AgriQuinns Ghana embodies a powerful lesson: funding is not the only gateway to success. With a strong vision, innovative solutions, and relentless determination, women in agribusi­ness can build, scale, and sustain impactful businesses that drive change in their communities.

“Success is defined by the im­pact you create and the challenges you overcome. At AgriQuinns, we chose to keep pushing, and today, we are proving that resilience can lead to remarkable achievements,” Jessica Awaliga, Co-founder AgriQuinns Ghana, said.

Through Kosmos Innovation Centre’s partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, many young people including women have received training in entrepre­neurship by providing employment opportunities.

BY TIMES REPORTER