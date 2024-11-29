Ahead of December 7 elections: Bawumia, Mahama, others sign peace pact …to commit to peaceful elections

Political parties and their presiden­tial candidates contesting the Decem­ber 7 elections have signed a peace pact to ensure peaceful polls.

The parties and their candidates committed to maintain peace before, during, and after the polls.

The Electoral Commission (EC) urged all political parties to accept the results of the upcoming elections.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, reassured the public that robust measures are in place to ensure the elections are peaceful, free, fair, and transparent.

Dignitaries at the peace pact signing ceremony Photo: Stephanie Birikorang

Speaking at the signing of the 4th Presiden­tial Election Peace Pact in Accra yesterday, Mrs Mensa encouraged confidence in the electoral process and emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable environment during the elections.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s com­mitment to promoting peace throughout the electoral process leading up to the 2024 general election.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a passionate appeal to political parties, the media, and security agencies to preserve peace during and after the elections.

He stressed the need for all actors to ensure peace prevailed, emphasizing that Ghana had always passed the test of democracy during elections.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concerns about the lack of action against those who instigate vio­lence, stating that that undermined confidence in the peace pact.

He emphasised that peace pacts must be backed by swift actions, or they risked being rendered meaningless.

Others who signed the Peace Pact were Dr Augustus Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Mahama Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kofi Apaloo of the Lib­eral Party of Ghana (LPG), Alhaji Mohamed Frimpong of the National Democratic Party (NDP), George Twum Barima Adu, indepen­dent candidate.

Committing to the Peace Pact also was the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Absent at the signing ceremony were the Presidential candidates of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Andrews, Kofi Koranteng, Independent, Nana Kwame Bedia­ko of the New Force and Mr Alan Kyerematen of the Movement For Change.

Their representatives were allowed to speak but not allowed to sign the peace pact.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG