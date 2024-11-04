Akan NPP PC takes campaign to market centres

Mr Mustapha Tassah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Akan constit­uency in the Oti Region, has taken his campaign to the major market centres in the Kadjebi District.

The markets include; Ahaman­su, Poase-Cement, Dodi-Papase, Dodo-Amanfrom and Kadjebi markets.

This is to familiarise himself with the traders, especially women to know their problems and chal­lenges in the market at first hand.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the Kadjebi Market, Mr Tassah, told the GNA that he intended to engage the women personally and interact with them so that together they can plan to resolve the prob­lems identified.

He said some of the problems which were within his means would be solved immediately while those beyond his capacity would be attended to later.

The Private Legal Practitioner further indicated that women and youth were dear to his heart and that everything possible would be done to solve their problems.

Mr Tassah appealed to the market folks to turn out in their numbers in December 7 and vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Mr Mus­tapha Tassah as MP for Akan.

He was accompanied by Madam Abena Nyam Nyande, Akan NPP Women Organiser, the Com­munications Director, Mr Frank Adjei Worlanyo, Gawuzu Mahazu Sulemana, Akan NPP Youth Or­ganiser, Mrs Kafui Kwadade-Cardi­gah, Constituency Treasurer, Frank Bedi Yevuyibor, Assistant Constitu­ency Secretary, among others.

—GNA