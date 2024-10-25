 Alan is a champion of culture, peace and Industrialisation – Alhaji Boniface Saddique

A senior advisor to Alan Kyer­ematen, Alhaji Boniface Abu­bakar Saddique, has extolled his virtues as a champion of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and a stead­fast advocate of peace.

During a speech to chiefs of Nandom Traditional Area in the Upper West Region as part of the Caravan Campaign Tour, Alhaji Saddique drew a direct connection between Mr Kyerematen’s upbring­ing and his deep appreciation for tradition and cultural preservation.

“Alan Kyerematen is no stranger to our traditional values,” Alhaji Saddique began. “His father, Dr Alexander Atta Yaw Kyerematen, was instrumental in the establish­ment of cultural centres across the country, beginning with the first cultural centre in Kumasi. This foundation has instilled in Alan a profound respect for our cus­toms and history, making him the embodiment of culture, peace, and industrialisation that our country needs.”

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Boniface elaborated on Alan’s consistent efforts to uphold peace, citing the pivotal moment during the NPP 2007 primaries in Legon.

“Alan Kyerematen has always prioritised the greater good over personal ambition. When he had the opportunity to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership, he made the selfless decision to step aside for Nana Akufo-Addo, ensuring that peace prevailed within the party. Without that, the NPP would have torn itself apart and lost its place in Ghanaian politics.”

He said Mr Kyerematen’s deci­sion to withdraw from the race was a turning point that exemplified his leadership style – one that values unity and national interest above individual gains. “This is the kind of leader we need – someone who can make difficult sacrifices for the peace and stability of our nation. Alan is a peacekeeper and a peace maker.”

Alhaji Saddique, who served as the Zongo Minister during President Akufo-Addo’s first term, also contextualised Alan Kyeremat­en’s current decision to run as an independent candidate, pointing to examples from other African countries and historical leaders like George Washington in the U.S. “People often forget that going independent isn’t new. Leaders like the presidents of Benin and Senegal followed this path when the party system failed them. Even George Washington, the first president of the United States, was an indepen­dent candidate. This shows that Alan is on the right path, putting the nation first, above party poli­tics.”

Furthermore, he noted that Mr Kyerematen’s Great Transforma­tional Plan (GTP) was the urgent needs of Ghanaians, particularly in addressing unemployment and reviving the economy.

“Alan is coming to fix what is broken. His GTP focuses on creat­ing jobs for the people and bringing cash to the people. With his experi­ence and vision, Alan Kyerematen will solve our leadership crisis and bring prosperity to all.”

The chiefs and elders of the Nandom Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, in their re­sponse expressed their appreciation for Alan Kyerematen’s visit.

Elder Cletus Nyureh, speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief, Prof. Edmund Nminnyem Dell Chiir VIII, underlined that they had waited a long time for Alan’s arrival, as they believe in his vision for the country and wished him well in his bid to lead Ghana. —GNA