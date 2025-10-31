AMA to step up enforcement ahead of second national sanitation day

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to step up enforcement and monitoring activities as part of the second edition of the National Sanitation Day, which will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, across the Accra metropolis.

According to the Assembly, the exercise aims to promote cleanliness, improve sanitation, and ensure full public participation in the national campaign to make Accra cleaner and healthier.

To achieve this, the AMA will deploy 21 Public Health Officers, 200 members of the AMA Sanitation Taskforce, and 81 labourers, including sweepers and janitors, across all sub-metropolitan areas.

The operation will also be supported by heavy-duty equipment such as compactor trucks, backhoe loaders, excavators, tipper trucks, and pay loaders to help desilt drains, clear refuse, and transport waste.

The AMA stated that, in line with the President’s directive and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Communal Labour) Bye-Laws, 2017, all shops, markets, and business premises are to remain closed from 6:00 a.m. until the exercise is completed to allow for full public participation.

The clean-up activities will focus on desilting drains, sweeping streets, brushing road kerbs, and removing unauthorized banners.

Key areas expected to see intensified work include the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro, which covers John Evans Atta Mills High Street, Asafoatse Nettey Road, and Agbogbloshie; the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro, which will focus on Chorkor (from Galilee to Lante Maami through Chemuenaa) and the Guggisberg Road to Korle Bu stretch; and the Okaikoi South Sub-Metro, which will include the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the Police Depot area (from Alajo Junction to Abeka Junction).

The AMA reminded the public that anyone who fails to comply with the sanitation directive or refuses to participate in the communal labour commits an offence.

Offenders may face a fine of up to 100 penalty units, imprisonment of between 30 and 180 days, or both. Continuing offenders will face additional daily penalties.

The Assembly is therefore, urging all residents, traders, transport operators, and businesses to actively take part in the clean-up exercise, stressing that maintaining a clean city is a shared responsibility.

It added that the goal of the exercise is to make Accra a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable city for everyone.

By: Jacob Aggrey