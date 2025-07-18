Nursing trainees receive 6-month allowance

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that an amount of GHS 462 Million has beendisbursed to support the training allowances of 120,000 nursing students across the country.

This payment, which covers a six-month period, forms part of a

broader initiative by the government to provide financial support to students in

Nurses Training Colleges.

The allowance, which was a key commitment made by President John Dramani Mahama during the recent electioneering campaign, has now been fulfiled, with payments schedule which began yesterday, July 17, 2025 and would continue through to next Friday.

The Ministry views this development as a significant step in improving the welfare of nursing trainees and sustaining the motivation of future heaith professionals.

This further aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the health sector by ensuring that critical human resources receive the needed support throughout their training

The Ministry extended its appreciation to the president John Dramani Mahama for fulfilling his promise to the nurses, as well as all other stakeholders involved in facilitating the timely release and distribution of the funds.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to working closely with nursing institutions to ensure the continued delivery of quality healthcare education across the country.