Amateur boxing league launched

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, on Friday launched the Ghana Amateur Boxing League at the Trust Sports Emporium (TSEL) at Bukom, Accra, with a call on participating gyms and fans to eschew violence to make the league a success.

The league, to be run fortnight­ly, is a collaboration between the TSEL, operators of the Bukom Boxing Arena, and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

It is under the theme: ‘Unleash­ing Boxing Stars’ and is expected to feature fights in various weight categories.

It will also serve as a platform to identify and develop talents.

The focus is also to beef up the national boxing team, the Black Bombers, which is expected to represent Ghana in global competi­tions, including the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scot­land and the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Launching the league, Mr Adams noted that sports, for that matter, boxing, was a very disciplined and noble game, and no matter how one feels offended by an oppo­nent, there is an acceptable way of seeking redress.

“What we see these days is very alien and must not be allowed to grow. Let’s all play by the rules governing the sport; if you are not happy with a decision, use the proper channels to seek redress and not resort to violence.”

“To the selected boxers who will mount the ring to do their gyms and localities proud, we demand the highest form of discipline from you all even when you feel a decision should have gone in your favour. The response is not to introduce violence into the game,” he advised.

He advised referees and judges of the league to be very profes­sional in their handling of proceed­ings so as not to mar the beauty of the league.

“Personally, as an avid boxing fan, I will, together with the boxing fraternity, work to see to the suc­cess of this league.

“I will lead the charge to talk to individuals and corporate bodies to put in their bit to make this dream of raising the next world and Olympic champions from this league a reality,” he added.

The special guest of honour and president of the Ghana Olym­pic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, stated that the league was the biggest thing to happen to Ghana boxing in recent years and charged the TSEL and GBF to utilise it well in order to at­tract sponsors for amateur boxing.

The Managing Director at TSEL, Madam Shirley Acquah-Harrison, revealed that 36 carefully selected boxers from across the length and breadth of the country will be participating in the league, which is expected to take off on March 14 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

She announced that the selection process for the boxers was being handled by the GBF and will be concluded this week.

Then, TSEL, he noted, will give free full access to the standard gym, physio department, among others, to the boxers ahead of their fight nights.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr Bernard Quartey, stated that the boxers will be provided with some token to support them while the coaches also have their package.

Present at the launch were Mem­ber of Parliament for Odododi­odoom, Nii Alfred Kotey Ashie, Chief Director at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Mr William Kartey, first Vice President of the GBF Mr Dauda Fuseni, and former President of the GBF, Mr George Lamptey, among others.

