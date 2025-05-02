Appoint lawyers dedicated to party’s cause onto boards, councils – Anagbo

A retired business executive, Mr Kwashie Godwin Anagbo, has ap­pealed to President John Dramani Mahama to appoint honest and dedicated lawyers affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to serve as advisors on boards across the country to check illegalities and corruption.

He said the boards included those of local councils, munic­ipal assemblies, Ghana Water Company, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) petroleum industry and other sensitive state institutions.

Mr Anagbo made the call when some NDC constituency delegates visited him at his resi­dence last Saturday.

The visit was to appreciate his numerous roles and dedication to the NDC cause since J.J Raw­lings’ impeccable presidency for over 19 years.

Mr Anagbo, who did not men­tion specific names, said these dedicated lawyers have suffered and served very well to bring the NDC party to power, saying that, “I believe their presence on these boards would go a long way to curtail the naked thievery, corruption and abuse of power Ghanaians witnessed in the past few years.”

He also appealed to the lawyers who had already been appointed by President Maha­ma to positions of trust, not to abuse their power.

Mr Anagbo urged them to act as a check on all corruptible contracts that will short change the country.

He said President Mahama had acted very well and within the confines of the law and the Constitution.

Mr Anagbo quoted Exodus 22:2 from the Bible in an admo­nition that, “if a thief is caught breaking in at night, and is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed”

He also quoted proverbs 19:20 to say that “Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end, you will be counted among the wise

BY FRANCIS XAH