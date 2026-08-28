Arsenal draw Real Madrid, Bayern Munich in Champions League

Last season’s European finalists Arsenal will play Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in this year’s Champions League league phase.

The Premier League champions will also face Borussia Dortmund and Napoli in their bid to finish in the top eight automatic places, having topped qualifying with a perfect record last term.

Meanwhile, both Man City and Aston Villa will host holders PSG. The Villa Park fixture will be a repeat of the recent Super Cup, which PSG won 2-1 in Salzburg.

Among Liverpool’s fixtures is a trip to Inter Milan and another tie against Atletico Madrid, with Man Utd also scheduled to face Diego Simeone’s side.

The first round of games will be played September 8-10, with the first six rounds taking place through to December. The league phase resumes in January with the eighth and final round on Jan 27.

The top eight teams in the final standings go direct to the round of 16 in March.

Teams placed ninth-24th enter the knockout play-offs in February to decide the other eight teams in the round of 16.

Four newcomers will debut in this Champions League edition.

Como from Italy, coached by Cesc Fabregas, LASK of Austria, Viking from Norway, and Azerbaijani champions Sabah, who were only founded in 2017.

Another first this season is an African coach leading a team into the main draw.

Former Man City midfielder Yaya Toure guided Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava through their qualifying play-off on Wednesday.-Skysports

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