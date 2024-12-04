Arsenal face United in FA Cup third round

Holders, Manchester United, face a trip to Arsenal in the third round of this season’s FA Cup as two of the fa­vourites for the trophy lock horns early in the New Year.

In a replay of the 2005 FA Cup final, won by Arsenal on penal­ties, new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will take on the club who have won the competition a record 14 times, including in Mikel Arteta’s first year in charge.

The real glamour ties see Tottenham visit non-league Tamworth, while fellow National League side Dagenham and Red­bridge will make a relatively short trip to Championship side Millwall in January.

Elsewhere, Bromley, in their first season in the Football League and playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history, head to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, who beat Arsenal in the third round last season, face Accrington Stanley whilst Man­chester City face Salford City in an intriguing between two sides in close proximity to each other.

There will also be a local flavour for League Two side Harrogate, who will face Leeds at Elland Road. Morecambe have also been handed a big-name third-round tie with a trip to London to take on an in-form Chelsea.

The only other all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa host West Ham, while Russell Martin’s Southampton will play his former side, Swansea. He left the club in June 2023 to take over at the Saints.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Janu­ary 10-13, with the FA to confirm the full schedule in due course.

