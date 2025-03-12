Arsenal not under pressure to perform in Champions League – Arteta

There are no added expectations or pressure on Ar­senal to perform in the Champions League despite their recent struggles in the Premier League, manager Mikel Arteta said yesterday ahead of a last-16 return leg match against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal thrashed PSV 7-1 away last week in the first leg and all but guaranteed themselves a quarter-final spot.

However, their performances in the league have not been nearly as promising, with a run of three matches without victory leaving them trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points, albeit with a game in hand.

They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup.

Asked if the Champions League represented their only realistic chance of winning sil­verware this season, Arteta told reporters: “It’s a competition that we have a lot of enthusiasm in. A lot of energy, we’re very consis­tent.

“Winning tomorrow puts us in a very good position, that’s it… It’s not adding pressure, it’s the reality of where we are and what we want to deliver.

“We are very conscious that the demands of this football club is to reach the highest level and win competitions, that’s it.”

Arsenal could meet either holders Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in next month’s quarter-fi­nal.

“Since the day we had the teams set out you are looking at the others for sure, and then the ones we knew as well,” Arteta said.

“We know them all because they are so good, so you put in your head ‘what if?’ But that’s it, then you have to earn every right to be in that position.”

The Spanish manager also hinted at giving some of Arse­nal’s younger players’ game time against PSV, saying: “We’ve done that when we could.

“It’s always great because they’ve been extremely helpful and bringing so much to the team. When you have the opportunity to any player to say thank you, or give minutes, which is a way of telling them we appreciate what you do for us.” —Reuters