Otto Addo sacked as Ghana coach

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately.

The Association has expressed appreciation to Otto Addo for his contribution to the team and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

The Association is expected to communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course.

This follows unconvincing performances against Austria and Germany.

Coach Otto Addo and his men suffered a 5-1 defeat against Austria on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The team recorded another 2-2 defeat against Germany yesterday.

Many have expressed disappointment over Otto Addo’s player selection and tactics.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme